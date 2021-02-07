St. Joseph VA Clinic gives 500 Veterans vaccine

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph VA health center held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Veterans.

500 Veterans in our community were able to receive their first dose of the vaccine and will receive their second dose on March 6.

5 stations were set up inside the clinic for Veterans to get the shot, and those helping say the veterans are excited to receive their vaccine.

“We fight on behalf of the Veterans, including this fight against COVID. I think that’s very important to make sure all of us get vaccinated,” St. Joseph County VA Clinic Operations Director Eddie Anjos said.

“This feels awesome to give these guys a chance of returning to a normal life, to be with family and friends and their grandchildren and their children. This is our way of helping them,” St. Joseph County VA Clinic Deputy Medical Director William Fox said.

The St. Joe VA Clinic says they hope to have more vaccination clinics in the future and to learn more about the VA, click here.

