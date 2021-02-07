South Bend man arrested on federal warrant and additional drug charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Indiana State Troopers arrested a South Bend man for an active federal warrant and additional new charges after finding him in possession of a handgun and drugs.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Michael Kindley.

Troops located a handgun, 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a moped reported stolen out of Mishawka.

Kindley was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on the active warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and also preliminarily arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing a Narcotic, Possession of a Narcotic, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of Marijuana.

