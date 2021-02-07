Smith, Red Wings win for 1st time in 9 games, beat Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1.

Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots. Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers.

Florida became the last NHL team to lose in regulation this season.

2/7/2021 5:57:38 PM (GMT -5:00)