Advertisement

Smith, Red Wings win for 1st time in 9 games, beat Panthers

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1.

Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots. Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers.

Florida became the last NHL team to lose in regulation this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/7/2021 5:57:38 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
police lights
Man killed in South Bend shooting
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars
The Cardinals won their second straight, and Evans their lone senior was a major reason why.
Evans scores 27 to help No. 1 Louisville hold off Notre Dame
Mitchell, Jazz win for 15th time in 16 games, beat Pacers
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
AP source: Knicks to acquire Rose, who rejoins Thibodeau