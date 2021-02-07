Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Girls Sectional Championships highlights and scores

By Megan Smedley
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Here are the scores for local Indiana girls sectional championship games from February 6.

Class 4A:

Mishawaka Sectional

LaPorte 46 - Adams 33

Goshen Sectional

Penn 54 - Warsaw 31

Chesterton Sectional

Crown Point 67 - Chesterton 34

Merrillville Sectional

Merrillville 72 -Lake Central 58

Class 3A:

St. Joseph Sectional

Washington 51 - Marian 42

Wawasee Sectional

Lakeland 46 - Northwood 33

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Kankakee Valley 34 - Knox 31

Class 2A:

North Judson Sectional

North Judson 74 - Rensselaer Central 49

Fairfield Sectional

Fairfield 45 - Prairie Heights 23

Manchester Sectional

Rochester 45 - Manchester 37

Class 1A:

Oregon-Davis Sectional

Triton 34 - Fairfield 26 (Overtime)

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls semi-sectionals

