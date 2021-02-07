Roundball Roundup: Girls Sectional Championships highlights and scores
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Here are the scores for local Indiana girls sectional championship games from February 6.
Class 4A:
Mishawaka Sectional
LaPorte 46 - Adams 33
Goshen Sectional
Penn 54 - Warsaw 31
Chesterton Sectional
Crown Point 67 - Chesterton 34
Merrillville Sectional
Merrillville 72 -Lake Central 58
Class 3A:
St. Joseph Sectional
Washington 51 - Marian 42
Wawasee Sectional
Lakeland 46 - Northwood 33
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Kankakee Valley 34 - Knox 31
Class 2A:
North Judson Sectional
North Judson 74 - Rensselaer Central 49
Fairfield Sectional
Fairfield 45 - Prairie Heights 23
Manchester Sectional
Rochester 45 - Manchester 37
Class 1A:
Oregon-Davis Sectional
Triton 34 - Fairfield 26 (Overtime)