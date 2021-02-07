Advertisement

Mitchell, Jazz win for 15th time in 16 games, beat Pacers

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Donovan Mitchell had 27 points and 11 assists as the Utah Jazz won for the 15th time in 16 games, beating the Indiana Pacers 103-95.

Utah improved its NBA-best record to 19-5.

Mitchell ensured a fast start with 11 first-quarter points.

Domantas Sabonis scored 20 for the Pacers, who have lost five of six.

2/7/2021 4:27:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

