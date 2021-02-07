Advertisement

Michigan State ends 4-game skid with 66-56 win over Nebraska

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joshua Langford had a season-high 18 points and Aaron Henry scored 16 points to help Michigan State beat Nebraska 66-56 Saturday night.

The Spartans ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 20017 and the skid led to the program’s worst nine-game conference record since the 1969-70 season.

The Cornhuskers played for the first time in nearly a month, returning to competition after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who had a severe case, was one of the many people in the program who tested positive for the coronavirus.

