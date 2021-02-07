Michigan State ends 4-game skid with 66-56 win over Nebraska

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joshua Langford had a season-high 18 points and Aaron Henry scored 16 points to help Michigan State beat Nebraska 66-56 Saturday night.

The Spartans ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 20017 and the skid led to the program’s worst nine-game conference record since the 1969-70 season.

The Cornhuskers played for the first time in nearly a month, returning to competition after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who had a severe case, was one of the many people in the program who tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/6/2021 10:09:02 PM (GMT -5:00)