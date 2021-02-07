Advertisement

Man killed in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s the latest from St. Joseph County Metro Homicide:

On February 6, 2021 at 11:23 p.m. South Bend Police officers responded to the 600 block of S. Walnut Street in South Bend, IN regarding reports of gunfire and an individual lying on the ground. When officers arrived, they discovered a male who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [C.M.H.U.] was activated and is currently handling the investigation. C.M.H.U. investigators have identified the victim to be: CHARLES J. MILTENBERGER, III, 30 years old, a resident of South Bend, IN. This is an active and on-going death investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Kalamazoo, MI. Updates will be provided when more information is available for release. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

