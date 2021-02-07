Advertisement

LaVine scores 39 points to lift Bulls past Magic, 118-92

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Zach LaVine bounced back from a poor performance a night earlier and scored 39 points as the Chicago Bulls routed the injury-plagued Orlando Magic 118-92.

LaVine scored just two points in the first three quarters of Friday’s loss to the Magic and responded to coach Billy Donovan’s request that he play with more aggression early in the game.

He scored 22 points in the first half and chipped in seven rebounds and four assists as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak.

Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, who scored a career-best 43 points in Friday’s win, had 17 points and eight rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/6/2021 11:08:45 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls semi-sectionals

Latest News

Devoe leads Georgia Tech in 82-80 comeback over Notre Dame
Here are the scores for local Indiana girls sectional championship games from February 6.
Roundball Roundup: Girls Sectional Championships highlights and scores
Michigan State ends 4-game skid with 66-56 win over Nebraska
Roundball Roundup: Girls Sectional Championships highlights and scores