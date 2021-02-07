Advertisement

Ivey leads No. 24 Boilermakers past Northwestern 75-70

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points to lead No. 24 Purdue past Northwestern 75-70.

The Boilermakers have won six of their last eight.

The Wildcats were led by Pete Nance with 20 points.

Northwestern has lost nine straight since starting 6-1.

Purdue never trailed on its home court.

The Boilermakers took control with a 17-6 run late in the first half.

But after the Wildcats closed the half with four straight 3s and opened the second half with a layup they were within 35-34.

But when Eric Hunter Jr. capped a 6-0 run with a layup, the Boilermakers led 51-42 with 11:56 to play and Northwestern never seriously challenged again.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/6/2021 7:45:49 PM (GMT -5:00)

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls semi-sectionals

