Advertisement

Franklin’s late shot sends Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left to give Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight in the closing minutes.

Iowa’s final pass hit the backboard, bounced toward midcourt and Jordan Bohannon’s one-handed heave also bounced off the backboard.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/7/2021 3:34:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
police lights
Man killed in South Bend shooting
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars
Smith, Red Wings win for 1st time in 9 games, beat Panthers
The Cardinals won their second straight, and Evans their lone senior was a major reason why.
Evans scores 27 to help No. 1 Louisville hold off Notre Dame
Mitchell, Jazz win for 15th time in 16 games, beat Pacers
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
AP source: Knicks to acquire Rose, who rejoins Thibodeau