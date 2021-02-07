Evans scores 27 to help No. 1 Louisville hold off Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Dana Evans scored 27 points to lead No. 1 Louisville to a 71-65 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.

The Cardinals won their second straight, and Evans their lone senior was a major reason why.

The player of the year candidate scored 16 of her points in the first half to help Louisville take a 42-34 lead at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Dara Mabrey would cut the Louisville lead to 66-65 with 1:41 left.

Evans, though, responded with a trey of her own with :57 left.

She then iced the game with a pair of free throws with :13 left.

2/7/2021 4:02:30 PM (GMT -5:00)