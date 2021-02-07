Advertisement

Devoe leads Georgia Tech in 82-80 comeback over Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Michael Devoe made back-to-back shots in the final 2:06 and scored 19 points to help Georgia Tech rally from a 17-point deficit for an 82-80 win over Notre Dame.

Devoe scored 14 points and made all five of his field goal attempts in the second half.

His short jumper gave the Yellow Jackets a one-point lead with 2:06 left and followed with another jumper for Georgia Tech’s largest lead of the game at 82-79 with 1:25 left.

Notre Dame scored 14 straight points early in the game and led by 17 twice in the first half.

Nate Laszewski had 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting with 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the Fighting Irish.

2/6/2021 10:30:42 PM (GMT -5:00)

