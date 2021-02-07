DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars

DALLAS (AP) - Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.

DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in his three games since returning from a four-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols.

Patrick Kane assisted on both goals.

Chicago had been winless in its first four games this season that went past regulation.

Jason Robertson’s first career goal was the only score for Dallas.

2/7/2021 6:05:19 PM (GMT -5:00)