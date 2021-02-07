Advertisement

Cold Air Sticks Around, More Chances for Snow This Week

Cold air is here to stay through this week. Temperatures in the teens for much of the time and in the single digits for lows. More chances of Snow are prevalent in the 10 day forecast.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Watching a few light snow showers that could move in form the West. Nothing too big but some minor accumulation could be possible. Remaining cold and Cloudy. Low of 2.

MONDAY: Lots of clouds with a few light snow showers possible in the morning. More snow showers are possible with a weak system that will bring some light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Otherwise Cloudy and remaining cold. High if 16.

MONDAY NIGHT: Light snow likely with a coating to 2 inches possible. Roads may become snow covered and slick in the afternoon and evening. Snow ends by early Tuesday. Low of 8.

TUESDAY: Light snow showers possible in the morning with a few lake effect snow showers lingering into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 20.

LONGE RANGE: The cold air will remain intact through this week with highs in the teens and even into the single digits by the end of the week. Wind chills at times will be below 0 so bundle up before heading out. Chance for snow almost every day. A few weak systems are possible with some lake effect mixed in from time to time. We are watching a potentially bigger system for the end of this week heading into Valentines day which could bring more accumulating snow to Michiana.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, February 7th

Sunday’s High: 12

Sunday’s Low: 7

Precipitation: 0.1″

Total Snowfall: 0.4″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
police lights
Man killed in South Bend shooting
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

Cold air is here to stay through this week. Temperatures in the teens for much of the time and...
Cold Air Sticks Around, More Chances for Snow This Week
Wind chills of -15 to -25 possible Sunday morning with light lake effect snow showers possible....
Subzero Wind Chills Sunday with More Chances For Snow This Week
Wind chills of -15 to -25 possible Sunday morning with light lake effect snow showers possible....
Subzero Wind Chills Sunday with More Chances For Snow This Week
Very cold air continues to be present in Michiana. We have some light snow moving through...
Light Snow Overnight with a Wind Chill Advisory Sunday Morning, Winds Chills -15 to -25 Degrees Possible