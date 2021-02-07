Cold Air Sticks Around, More Chances for Snow This Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Watching a few light snow showers that could move in form the West. Nothing too big but some minor accumulation could be possible. Remaining cold and Cloudy. Low of 2.

MONDAY: Lots of clouds with a few light snow showers possible in the morning. More snow showers are possible with a weak system that will bring some light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Otherwise Cloudy and remaining cold. High if 16.

MONDAY NIGHT: Light snow likely with a coating to 2 inches possible. Roads may become snow covered and slick in the afternoon and evening. Snow ends by early Tuesday. Low of 8.

TUESDAY: Light snow showers possible in the morning with a few lake effect snow showers lingering into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 20.

LONGE RANGE: The cold air will remain intact through this week with highs in the teens and even into the single digits by the end of the week. Wind chills at times will be below 0 so bundle up before heading out. Chance for snow almost every day. A few weak systems are possible with some lake effect mixed in from time to time. We are watching a potentially bigger system for the end of this week heading into Valentines day which could bring more accumulating snow to Michiana.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, February 7th

Sunday’s High: 12

Sunday’s Low: 7

Precipitation: 0.1″

Total Snowfall: 0.4″

