Advertisement

AP source: Knicks to acquire Rose, who rejoins Thibodeau

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.

Once it is, it reunites Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history.

Rose late spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/7/2021 4:36:43 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
police lights
Man killed in South Bend shooting
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars
Smith, Red Wings win for 1st time in 9 games, beat Panthers
The Cardinals won their second straight, and Evans their lone senior was a major reason why.
Evans scores 27 to help No. 1 Louisville hold off Notre Dame
Mitchell, Jazz win for 15th time in 16 games, beat Pacers