Vucevic nets career-best 43 points, Magic beat Bulls 123-119

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic scored a career-high 43 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied late and beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119, snapping a four-game losing streak. Vucevic scored 13 of Orlando’s first 15 points against overmatched Chicago center Daniel Gafford and carried Orlando throughout. The 7-footer made 17 of 29 shots and topped his previous high of 41 points. Zach LaVine scored 24 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)