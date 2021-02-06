Advertisement

Vucevic nets career-best 43 points, Magic beat Bulls 123-119

Zach LaVine scored 24 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic scored a career-high 43 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied late and beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119, snapping a four-game losing streak. Vucevic scored 13 of Orlando’s first 15 points against overmatched Chicago center Daniel Gafford and carried Orlando throughout. The 7-footer made 17 of 29 shots and topped his previous high of 41 points. Zach LaVine scored 24 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Booker, Paul carry Suns past Pistons 109-92
Ingram scores 30 as Pelicans top Pacers 114-113
Lightning stay unbeaten at home with 3-1 win over Red Wings
Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and...
Irish forward Juwan Durham successful performances have been common denominator in recent Notre Dame wins