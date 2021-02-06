St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash Friday night, Sheriff Bill Redman confirms.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is currently investigating.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night. It happened at the intersection of Crumstown Highway and Wilson Manor.

FACT was called to the scene due to severity of injuries, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department.

The scene is still active.

