St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash Friday night, Sheriff Bill Redman confirms.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is currently investigating.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night. It happened at the intersection of Crumstown Highway and Wilson Manor.

FACT was called to the scene due to severity of injuries, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department.

The scene is still active.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

