Silver Alert declared for 77-year-old Terre Haute woman

Terre Haute, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert is issued for 77-year-old Mary Allen.

She’s 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, and is driving a white 2015 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate 808BE.

She was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday.

She’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or call 911.

