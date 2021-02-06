Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls semi-sectionals
Here are the scores for local Indiana girls semi-sectional games from February 5.
Class 4A:
Mishawaka Sectional
LaPorte, 56, Michigan City, 44
Adams, 36, Mishawaka, 32
Goshen Sectional
Penn, 46, Elkhart, 26
Warsaw, 36, Northridge, 28
Chesterton Sectional
Chesterton, 36, Valparaiso, 31
Crown Point, 82, Hobart, 27
Merrillville Sectional
Merrillville, 68, Gary West, 27
Class 3A:
St. Joseph Sectional
Washington, 45, John Glenn, 29
Marian, 66, St. Joseph, 42
Wawasee Sectional
Lakeland, 49, West Noble, 47
Northwood, 62, Tippecanoe Valley, 61 - OT
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Knox, 50, Culver Academy, 24
Kankakee Valley, 49, Hanover Central, 24
Class 2A:
North Judson Sectional
Rensselaer Central, 48, Westville, 19
North Judson, 64, South Central (Union Mills), 33
Fairfield Sectional
Prairie Heights, 52, LaVille, 38
Fairfield, 51, Bremen, 32
Manchester Sectional
Manchester, 58, Lewis Cass, 48
Rochester, 40, Delphi, 37
Class 1A:
Oregon-Davis Sectional
Triton, 46, Lacrosse, 20
Argos, 57, Culver, 38
Fremont Sectional
Fremont, 37, Bethany Christian, 36
Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 94, Hamilton, 12
