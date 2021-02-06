Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls semi-sectionals

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores for local Indiana girls semi-sectional games from February 5.

Class 4A:

Mishawaka Sectional

LaPorte, 56, Michigan City, 44

Adams, 36, Mishawaka, 32

Goshen Sectional

Penn, 46, Elkhart, 26

Warsaw, 36, Northridge, 28

Chesterton Sectional

Chesterton, 36, Valparaiso, 31

Crown Point, 82, Hobart, 27

Merrillville Sectional

Merrillville, 68, Gary West, 27

Class 3A:

St. Joseph Sectional

Washington, 45, John Glenn, 29

Marian, 66, St. Joseph, 42

Wawasee Sectional

Lakeland, 49, West Noble, 47

Northwood, 62, Tippecanoe Valley, 61 - OT

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Knox, 50, Culver Academy, 24

Kankakee Valley, 49, Hanover Central, 24

Class 2A:

North Judson Sectional

Rensselaer Central, 48, Westville, 19

North Judson, 64, South Central (Union Mills), 33

Fairfield Sectional

Prairie Heights, 52, LaVille, 38

Fairfield, 51, Bremen, 32

Manchester Sectional

Manchester, 58, Lewis Cass, 48

Rochester, 40, Delphi, 37

Class 1A:

Oregon-Davis Sectional

Triton, 46, Lacrosse, 20

Argos, 57, Culver, 38

Fremont Sectional

Fremont, 37, Bethany Christian, 36

Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 94, Hamilton, 12

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Booker, Paul carry Suns past Pistons 109-92
Ingram scores 30 as Pelicans top Pacers 114-113
Lightning stay unbeaten at home with 3-1 win over Red Wings
Vucevic nets career-best 43 points, Magic beat Bulls 123-119
Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and...
Irish forward Juwan Durham successful performances have been common denominator in recent Notre Dame wins