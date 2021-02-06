Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car in LaPorte County.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, it happened Friday around 10:09 P.M. Dispatch received a 911 call from a motorist who reported hitting a pedestrian in the 3500 block of East US Highway 12. Officers found 57-year-old Michigan City resident Raymond Gaston laying on the pavement unresponsive.

A Deputy began life saving measures until LaPorte County EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department arrived on scene. Emergency Medical Technicians from LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene and discovered that Gaston succumbed from his injuries. Investigators found a debris field in the roadway and learned the motorist involved in this crash remained on scene.

The Michigan City Police Department’s Traffic Division began processing and reconstructing the crash scene to gather more information. Evidence was collected and a witness was interviewed. A preliminary investigation into this crash revealed that Gaston was struck by vehicle traveling eastbound on East US Highway 12 while attempting to remove an animal carcass from the center of both eastbound lanes.

Investigators continue to conduct interviews and search for video surveillance in the area that may have captured this incident. Alcohol and drug testing were performed on the driver, which is required by Indiana state law when a motorist is involved in a serious bodily injury or fatality crash.

Investigators determined that drugs appear to be a contributing factor in this crash based off the facts of this investigation.

20-year old Michigan City resident Parker DePalma was subsequently arrested during this investigation for Operating While Intoxicated. DePalma was issued a $205.00 cash/$155.00 commercial bond.

This case is currently being reviewed by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. A probable cause hearing is scheduled to take place in LaPorte County Superior Court # 4 on February 8th at 9 a.m.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who has additional information or video surveillance cameras around this crash scene to contact investigators Captain Jeff Loniewski or Officer Brian Wright at (219) 874-3221 Ext.1008

