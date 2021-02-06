Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard
More charges for members of extremist groups involved in the Capitol riots. (Source: CNN...
Charges continue for extremist group members
Acting DC Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman makes statement on riots and the officers...
DC Capitol police chief makes statement about insurrection response
Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on...
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows