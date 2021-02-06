Lightning stay unbeaten at home with 3-1 win over Red Wings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves. Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/5/2021 11:12:27 PM (GMT -5:00)