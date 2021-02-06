Light Snow Overnight with a Wind Chill Advisory Sunday Morning, Winds Chills -15 to -25 Degrees Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Light snow will fall with a weak system moving through with a coating to 2 inches possible for most of Michiana. Overnight the winds shift to the Northwest and will likely allow a few lake effect snow showers to continue into Sunday. Cold with subzero wind chills likely. Low of 6.

SUNDAY: WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2AM TO 12PM SUNDAY. Wind chills of 15 to 25 degrees below zero will create a bitter feeling in the air Sunday morning. Lake effect snow continues through the Morning along and North of the Indiana toll road. An additional C-2 inches is possible especially in SW Michigan. Mostly Cloudy, cold and feeling subzero. High of 12.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Watching a few light snow showers that could move in form the West. Nothing too big but some minor accumulation could be possible. Remaining cold and Cloudy. Low of 2.

MONDAY: Lots of clouds with a few light snow showers possible in the morning. More snow showers are possible with a weak system that will bring some light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Otherwise Cloudy and remaining cold. High if 16.

LONGE RANGE: The cold air will remain intact through this week with highs in the teens and even into the single digits by the end of the week. Wind chills at times will be below 0 so bundle up before heading out. Chance for snow almost every day. A few weak systems are possible with some lake effect mixed in from time to time. We are watching a potentially bigger system for the end of this week heading into Valentines day which could bring more accumulating snow to Michiana.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, February 6th

Saturday’s High: 18

Saturday’s Low: 5

Precipitation: Trace

Total Snowfall: Trace

