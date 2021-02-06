Advertisement

Irish forward Juwan Durham successful performances have been common denominator in recent Notre Dame wins

In this four wins in five-game stretch, Durham has scored at least six buckets in each victory
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team continues to win.

The Irish have been victorious in four of their last fives games.

Irish head coach Mike Brey has pointed out how the defense has played a huge role in Notre Dame’s recent success, but forward Juwan Durham has also played a factor in the wins.

In this four wins in five-game stretch, Durham has scored at least six buckets in each victory. He says he’s feeling a lot more comfortable over the past few games, but he’s not taking credit for the Irish success.

“Just being calm and collected,” Durham said. “Not trying to rush myself. It makes my job a lot easier when I have guys that can knock down open shots. I just try to make sure I am comfortable with the ball in my hand. I see the floor and if I see somebody open, that’s ten times better than scoring in my eyes. Just try to be smart with the ball.”

The Irish begin a two-game road swing Saturday night at 8 PM. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

