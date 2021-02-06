Ingram scores 30 as Pelicans top Pacers 114-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Brandon Ingram scored 30 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans top the Indiana Pacers 114-113. Lonzo Ball added 20 points and nine rebounds as New Orleans won for the fourth time in six games. Zion Williamson had 18 points, and Steven Adams finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Holiday led Indiana with 22 points. Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points, and reserve T.J. McConnell had nine points and 15 assists.

