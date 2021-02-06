Advertisement

Indiana reports 67 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,855 more cases Saturday

Statewide, 1,399 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 67 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,855 more cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,399 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,346 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 637,987 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 49 more coronavirus deaths and 1,529 new cases were reported. 1,446 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 2,403 new cases were reported. 1,541 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 36 more coronavirus deaths and 1,480 new cases were reported. 1,582 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 65 more coronavirus deaths and 1,567 new cases were reported. 1,624 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,733 new cases were reported. 1,594 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,347 (+92) cases and 486 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,880 (+46) cases and 396 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,480 (+21) cases and 189 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,307 (+45) cases and 100 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,268 (+19) cases and 97 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,370 (+2) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,815 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,717 (+8) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,019 (+9) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

