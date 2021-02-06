GOT IT: Longtime voice of Notre Dame athletics Jack Nolan reflects on legendary career

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jack Nolan has been a part of Notre Dame athletics for the last 39 years.

He’s played an even larger role in many Irish fans memories for decades.

Nolan just hopes the fans enjoyed the ride as much as he did.

“I have always prided myself on being subjectively objective,” Nolan said. “I will tell you the truth.”

Nolan prides himself on being truthful during his Notre Dame basketball broadcasts, but he also always wanted fans to feel like they were sitting right next to him - watching the game.

“Radio is a what medium,” Nolan said. “You want people to know exactly what happens. I want people to be able to close their eyes and literally picture what’s happening.”

Nolan always knows what is happening, Irish head coach Mike Brey says Nolan is as prepared as any broadcaster can be.

“He’s the ultimate professional,” Brey said. “Nobody prepares more than Jack Nolan. His preparation is unbelievable. The guy is watching game film on his computer on planes at two in the morning. He watches more than the assistants.”

Nolan watches film to paint the perfect picture, and the perfect picture often included his signature ‘got it’ call.

“‘Got it’ evolved and so as I allowed myself to root for the home team more and more on the air, the ‘got it’s’ got more and more intense.”

So intense, that so many people love his ‘got it’s,’ especially the players.

“This is a true story when I really knew it was important,” Nolan said. “Jack Cooley against Evansville and Jack Cooley was Notre Dame’s post player. He had the ball at the top of the key and I still remember the call. It was ‘Cooley has the ball at the top of the key, he looks, they dare him. They dare him to shoot the three. He takes the three, and he MAKES it.’ I thought that was a good description.”

Two minutes left, he’s talking to me during the game and it rarely happens. He said, ‘Did I get a ‘got it?’ ‘Yeah, you got a ‘got it.’’ Then after the game, he looked at me and said, ‘Oh no, I didn’t get a ‘got it.’ I said, ‘But your call was better it was more descriptive, your words were more unique. You’ll get a ‘got it’ the next time.’ He said, ‘Jack, I’m the center, there’s not going to be a next time.’”

Jordan Cornette had a front row seat to Nolan’s ‘got it’ calls as his radio partner for seven years. His favorite Jack Nolan story comes from the Notre Dame-Xavier game in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

“Scott Martin dives for the loose ball comes across the radio table,” Cornette said. “Jack wasn’t as skillful in movement and took the brunt of the collision from Scott Martin and he fell over. It knocked his headset off and everything. I thought he was concussed. I thought we were going to take him to the emergency room. I had to be the one to tell that side of the story, I don’t think Jack wanted it to be out there. He didn’t skip a beat. That’s the professionalism encapsulated in a sequence of who Jack was.”

A professional, a fan favorite, and soon to be retired, Nolan just wants to say thank you.

“It’s been the thrill of a lifetime,” Nolan said. “It’s been an honor, and the honor has been mine. I am blown away that many say it was their honor to listen to me. It couldn’t have been better.”

Nolan says some of his favorite moments on the call were the five over time game against Louisville in 2013, and Notre Dame’s incredible run in the ACC Tournament in 2015.

After he finishes this season on the call, Nolan wants to make some new favorite memories with his wife Rhonda in retirement.

