Gary Sieber celebrates 40th anniversary at WNDU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is Gary Sieber’s 40th anniversary at WNDU!

Gary is well-known for his “The Weather Could Be Verse” poem before each forecast.

What many people may not know is that he served as WNDU’s Director of News and Public Affairs from 1985 to 1991.

He also ran the education program offered through WNDU for the University of Notre Dame for many years.

Gary has been a mainstay on our Saturday morning show for years, and he’s helped thousands of Michiana residents start the weekend on the right note.

On behalf of all of us here at WNDU, we want to wish Gary a happy anniversary.

Here’s to the next 40 years!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.