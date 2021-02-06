Advertisement

Five injured in Fulton County crash

Lights
Lights(KKTV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Several people, including some children, were injured in a two-car crash in Fulton County.

It happened on U.S. 31 at Sweetgum Road.

A preliminary investigation found that 43-year-old John Hogan was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla southwest on Sweetgum Road, when he allegedly failed to yield to traffic on U.S. 31 and pulled right in front of a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

The Nissan, driven by 49-year-old Angela Collins, struck the Corolla in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Both Collins and Hogan were taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne by helicopter.

Two boys and a little girl were in the Nissan, they too were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Statewide, 1,399 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 67 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,855 more cases Saturday
car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Roxy
Gary Sieber
Gary Sieber celebrates 40th anniversary at WNDU
Keeping up with your pet’s dental health is always important.
Pet Vet: Pet Dental Health