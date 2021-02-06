Five injured in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Several people, including some children, were injured in a two-car crash in Fulton County.

It happened on U.S. 31 at Sweetgum Road.

A preliminary investigation found that 43-year-old John Hogan was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla southwest on Sweetgum Road, when he allegedly failed to yield to traffic on U.S. 31 and pulled right in front of a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

The Nissan, driven by 49-year-old Angela Collins, struck the Corolla in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Both Collins and Hogan were taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne by helicopter.

Two boys and a little girl were in the Nissan, they too were taken to the hospital.

