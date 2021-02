INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris scored 22 points apiece as Butler topped DePaul 68-58. Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Blue Demons with a season-high 26 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/6/2021 2:40:43 PM (GMT -5:00)