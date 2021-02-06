Advertisement

Booker, Paul carry Suns past Pistons 109-92

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Devin Booker scored 23 points, Chris Paul added 20 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 109-92 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Phoenix’s Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season.

The Suns improved to 12-9.

The Pistons struggled in just about every phase but especially long-range shooting.

They were 7 of 36 (19%) on 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points.

Detroit has lost three straight games and eight of its past 10.

