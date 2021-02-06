Booker, Paul carry Suns past Pistons 109-92

PHOENIX (AP) - Devin Booker scored 23 points, Chris Paul added 20 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 109-92 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Phoenix’s Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season.

The Suns improved to 12-9.

The Pistons struggled in just about every phase but especially long-range shooting.

They were 7 of 36 (19%) on 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points.

Detroit has lost three straight games and eight of its past 10.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/5/2021 11:36:40 PM (GMT -5:00)