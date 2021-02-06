2nd Chance: Roxy

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Roxy!

Roxy is ready to be someone’s new best friend!

She’s got all the characteristics of a perfect pal.

She can make you laugh. She can talk to you all day long, but she’s also a fantastic listener.

She’s playful, yet easy going. She’s down to be lazy and watch Netflix when you need to.

Don’t miss out on taking home the best gal pal you could ever ask for!

This 8-year-old sweetheart has no adoption fee!

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County has Valentine’s adoption specials from February 1-17th, 2021.

Dogs: $140

Cats: $14

Kittens: $40

If you want to adopt Roxy or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

