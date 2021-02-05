Advertisement

Violate new TSA mask requirement and it could cost you

The federal mask requirement took effect this week
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you violate the new federal transportation face mask requirement, you may have to pay a fine.

The Transportation Security Administration says the first offense is $250 and can grow to $1,500 for repeated violations.

These penalties may be in addition to others imposed by the airlines themselves.

Some have banned passengers who do not follow the rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration also says it will crack down on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.

The federal mask requirement took effect this week. It requires face coverings on trains, airplanes, and buses, as well as their hubs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
Indiana Toll Road still being cleaned after LaGrange County after fatal crash

Latest News

A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech
The U.S. will build factories to produce surgical gloves, supply coordinator Tim Manning...
White House task force aiming to make surgical gloves in the US