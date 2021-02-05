Advertisement

The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday with a professional individual carving competition presented by Caffe Tosi.

On Saturday, there will be a professional team carving competition, the Ice Fest 5K Chocolate Walk/Run, the famous Frozen Fish Toss and ice tic-tac-toe.

There will also be a scavenger hunt and more.

Guests are encouraged to stroll through downtown and visit the shops and restaurants.

“It’s a really safe event to, you know, spread out, to enjoy the community and get out this winter,” said Daniele Crevier of St. Joseph Today. “And really just enjoy something fun that’s outdoors.”

For more information on the Magical Ice Fest, click here.

