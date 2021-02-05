Teen arrested in connection with multiple robberies

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with three local armed robberies that happened in a three-week period.

The first robbery happened on December 17, when 19-year-old Shamond Jenkins allegedly robbed the Check-Into-Cash on grape ROAD.

He’s also charged in the December 19 armed robbery of the Centier Bank on Portage Avenue, and the January 7 robbery at the Centier Bank on Gumwood Road.

Federal investigators say Jenkin’s Facebook page showed him wearing the same unique clothing worn by the perpetrator of the robberies.

During a traffic stop, police recovered a gun, and $5,300 in cash.

