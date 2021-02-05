Spectrum Health hosts virtual community conversation about COVID vaccines

(WNDU) - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting a virtual community conversation about COVID vaccines.

Health experts and community leaders shared insights into how we can work together to create and share messages about getting people vaccinated, all while breaking down barriers and building trust.

“I think for a lot of African Americans and other Black and brown populations, we are just kind of tired of feeling examined under the petri dish, you know we are wanting people who want to be in our communities fully and who fully want to be invested in our communities,” says Bernice Patterson of Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Spectrum Health also unveiled a music video in partnership with Benton Harbor community advocate Traci Burton, who enlisted the talent of local artists to develop COVID-19 safety and health awareness communications tailored toward youth and young adults.

