PROGRAMMING ALERT: WNDU to briefly turn off transmitter early Sunday morning

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” we’ll be turning off our transmitter for an hour or so to do some maintenance behind the scenes.

But don’t worry, we’ll be back on as soon as our talented engineers complete their work.

Join us bright and early for your favorite Sunday morning shows, including 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

