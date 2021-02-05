Advertisement

Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will deploy troops to assist getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said Friday.

Coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It means about 1,000 active duty military personnel will deploy to help state vaccination centers.

President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination centers around the country within a month. Two are opening in California, and Slavitt said military personnel will arrive at those centers in a little over a week.

The Pentagon has scheduled a news briefing later Friday to provide more information about the military role.

Slavitt said support from the military will play a critical role in supporting vaccination sites, helping administer thousands of shots a day.

Currently about 6.9 million Americans have received the full two-dose regimen required to get maximum protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. That translates to about 2% of the U.S. population.

To reach widespread or “herd” immunity — about 70% to 85% of Americans must be vaccinated. The U.S. is in a race with the virus, which is also spawning mutations that may prove resistant to vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech
The U.S. will build factories to produce surgical gloves, supply coordinator Tim Manning...
White House task force aiming to make surgical gloves in the US