One dies after shooting in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in Elkhart.

Officers were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of S. Main Street.

When they arrived they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No details about the identity of the victim are being released at this time.

There is no immediate threat to public safety, according to officials.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been called to work the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, or the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777.

