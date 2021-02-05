Advertisement

Mike Brey hopes defensive mentality does not change

Brey likes what he sees, and wants to see more of it.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team has been pretty impressive as of late.

Notre Dame has won four of its last five games.

Before this recent stretch, Irish head coach Mike Brey said that his team needs to play in a more aggressive stance defensively - and it’s worked.

The opposition has scored 58 points in each of the last two games against the Irish, which are the two lowest point totals Notre Dame has given up this season.

Brey likes what he sees, and wants to see more of it.

“I’d like to see us stay in this mode,” Brey said. “I think we’ve seen that better stances and better communication amongst the five on the court playing as one. But you know, I think like anything when a group sees themselves having success and doing it, it is such a motivator to continue to do it. The carrot of look what we got in transition because of the stop and the defensive rebound. Wow, that’s a fun way to play.”

Brey hopes the fun, and the defense continues to show improvement over this two game road stretch.

Next up for the Irish is Georgia Tech on Saturday night. That will be an 8 PM tip on the ACC Network.

