Advertisement

Michigan reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,379 more cases Friday

There have been 14,797 deaths and 566,630 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 14,797 deaths and 566,630 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,379 more cases on Friday.

There have been 14,797 deaths and 566,630 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 74* more coronavirus deaths and 1,358 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 1,383 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63* more coronavirus deaths and 1,203 new cases were reported.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 2,066* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 30th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,033 per day.

Berrien County has had 199 (+1) deaths and 11,074 (+58) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 (+0) deaths and 3,811 (+12) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 77 (+0) deaths and 4,495 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
Kroger, the country's largest supermarket by revenue, says it will pay workers $100 to get a...
Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines
Becky Dodd
Go Red for Women raises awareness about heart disease in women