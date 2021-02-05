Michigan reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,379 more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,379 more cases on Friday.

There have been 14,797 deaths and 566,630 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 74* more coronavirus deaths and 1,358 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 1,383 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63* more coronavirus deaths and 1,203 new cases were reported.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 2,066* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 30th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,033 per day.

Berrien County has had 199 (+1) deaths and 11,074 (+58) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 (+0) deaths and 3,811 (+12) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 77 (+0) deaths and 4,495 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

