Medical moment: COVID triggers blood clots

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New research is shedding light on why some people with COVID-19 also develop this potentially fatal symptom.

The story in today’s Medical Moment.

Blood clots are a major problem for many patients with COVID-19.

In one recent study, 31 percent of COVID patients in the ICU experienced complications related to blood clots.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers are discovering new insights about why they form.

Scientists say they also want to figure out why some people with COVID produce these antibodies and others don’t.

They’re also currently studying how long these antibodies remain in circulation after someone recovers from COVID-19.

