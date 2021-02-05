Marcus Freeman is grateful for opportunity to be the Notre Dame defensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several power five football programs were all hoping to hire Marcus Freeman from Cincinnati as their defensive coordinator.

Freeman had several interviews, including in the SEC at LSU, but decided Notre Dame was the best fit.

Freeman says he knew Brian Kelly was a fantastic recruiter because during the interview process Kelly was recruiting Freeman’s wife, Joanna, more than Freeman himself. When Kelly won Joanna over, Freeman knew he was going to Notre Dame.

He says this is a great opportunity for him in South Bend.

“The chance to come join the staff and to be a part of one of the most elite programs in the country man is what really, really intrigued me,” Freeman said. “To come here, I knew this place was special. There was no decision to be made. To have a chance to be a part of Coach Kelly’s staff and be a part of this program at the University of Notre Dame is an opportunity you can’t pass up.”

Kelly is certainly glad Freeman did not pass up on the opportunity to coach at Notre Dame.

Last season at Cincinnati, the Bearcats were ranked 13th in the country in total defense and eighth in scoring defense.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.