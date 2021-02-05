Advertisement

Man sent to hospital after being hit by car

According to police, a man in his 60s was hit by a car at the drop-off area on South Bend...
According to police, a man in his 60s was hit by a car at the drop-off area on South Bend Clinic’s property.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in South Bend.

According to police, a man in his 60s was hit by a car at the drop-off area on South Bend Clinic’s property.

The driver did not see the victim fall off the curb and ran him over.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious, but he is in stable condition.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police say there are no signs of impairment.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Roxy
Gary Sieber
Gary Sieber celebrates 40th anniversary at WNDU
Keeping up with your pet’s dental health is always important.
Pet Vet: Pet Dental Health
Silver Alert declared for Mary Allen.
Silver Alert declared for 77-year-old Terre Haute woman