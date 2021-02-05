Man sent to hospital after being hit by car

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in South Bend.

According to police, a man in his 60s was hit by a car at the drop-off area on South Bend Clinic’s property.

The driver did not see the victim fall off the curb and ran him over.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious, but he is in stable condition.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police say there are no signs of impairment.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.