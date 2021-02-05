Advertisement

Man arrested after police chase

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested following a police chase Wednesday night in Kosciusko County.

Police were following a red Pontiac due to signs of possible impairment.

The driver, 36-year-old James Barr of Columbia City, refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over near the intersection of Old State Road 15 and Mock Road.

Barr continued north on Old State Road 15, eventually entering Milford, where he crashed into a parked SUV at the intersection of Section and Main streets.

Barr then ran away but was eventually caught shortly after breaking into a garage.

While he was being taken to custody, Barr allegedly spit in the face of an officer.

Later, officers found numerous drugs in his car, including 9 grams of suspected meth.

