Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman doesn’t expect many changes in defense

Freeman says there might be some differences in techniques and where players line up in his scheme, but for the most part, the defense will be very similar to Lea’s.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marcus Freeman has been the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame for less than a month now after he had been hired from Cincinnati.

Brian Kelly certainly hopes Freeman can continue to build the Irish defense that performed so well under Clark Lea, before he took the Vanderbilt head coaching Job.

Freeman says there might be some differences in techniques and where players line up in his scheme, but for the most part, the defense will be very similar to Lea’s.

“You’ve got to be a crazy person to come in here and say, ‘We’re going to change what you’ve done to have success,’ To be in the college football playoff two of the last three years, ‘We are going to change everything you’ve done defensively here,’ You are crazy to think that,” Freeman said. “Ultimately, all I care about is we put our guys in the position to be successful and play fast. I’m not going to try and trick here. I want to make sure we give our guys the ability to get lined up, play relentless, play with the effort that we demand we want to see and to let these guys go play.”

Freeman says that already he is finding out how special of a place Notre Dame is every single day, and he can’t wait to start preparing for the 2021 season.

