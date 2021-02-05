Indiana Toll Road still being cleaned after LaGrange County after fatal crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - East and westbound traffic is currently being diverted off the Indiana Toll Road due to a chemical spill that happened after a fatal crash Thursday evening.

The current estimate for continued road closure due to cleanup is four to six hours.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 21 for Indiana State Road 9, and westbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 144 for I-69.

Indiana State Police are currently investigating after a semi pulling a trailer crashed near Howe, Indiana.

The driver of the semi was killed, but there are no details about their identity are being released at this time.

As a result of the crash, a hazardous chemical spilled. Responders from the LaGrange County Fire Department are currently on scene managing the situation.

As of 11:40 p.m., the immediate area around the crash site had stopped, but hazardous material crews were still assessing the chemical spill.

