Advertisement

Indiana reports 49 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,529 more cases Friday

Statewide, 1,446 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 1,446 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 49 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,529 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,446 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,280 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 635,171 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 2,403 new cases were reported. 1,541 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 36 more coronavirus deaths and 1,480 new cases were reported. 1,582 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 65 more coronavirus deaths and 1,567 new cases were reported. 1,624 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,733 new cases were reported. 1,594 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,256 (+52) cases and 484 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,834 (+22) cases and 394 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,460 (+20) cases and 189 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,263 (+8) cases and 100 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,249 (+23) cases and 97 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,368 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,814 (+5) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,709 (+5) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,010 (+4) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
Kroger, the country's largest supermarket by revenue, says it will pay workers $100 to get a...
Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines
Becky Dodd
Go Red for Women raises awareness about heart disease in women