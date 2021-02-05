Advertisement

Historic South Bend church receives grant to preserve African American heritage site

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been serving Michiana for over a century, weathering storms both metaphorically and physically.

“We’re having leakage that’s beginning to damage walls,” said Reverend Eileen Thomas.

The estimated repairs would have cost between $30,000 to $50,000.

Call it divine intervention-- the church received funding from the Sandiford H. Cox Fund, which supports the restoration and preservation of African American historic sites in Indiana.

“We’re grateful to the Cox Foundation for their funds,” said Alma Powell, Chief Steward.

The fund is named after Stan Cox, who joined Eli Lilly and co. in 1957 as its first black chemist and was a generous advocate for the preservation of African American heritage sites.

Indiana Landmarks’ African American Landmarks Committee is awarding $135,000 to 15 projects across Indiana.

“All praise, it was favor God gave us,” Reverend Thomas said. “What seemed to be a mountain, this helped us say we can do this.”

