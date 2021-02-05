Advertisement

First Fridays embraces the weather with ‘Fire and Ice’ theme

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is hosting its Fire and Ice-themed “First Fridays” event.

Here’s what you can expect.

There are 11 ice carvings at 10 different locations throughout downtown.

Some ice carvers will put fire in the ice by running a tube up in the middle of the ice. This way, you’ll see flames coming out of the top of the ice carving

Fire dancers will also be performing, along with some great music.

“People are itching to get out of the house and do something now more than ever...we are providing an opportunity for you to do something fun with the family...it’s perfect weather for ice carvings...if you don’t get a chance to see them they will probably be up the next week because it’s so cold out,” says Kylie Carter, Director of Marketing & Events, DTSB.

Some businesses here in downtown South Bend are also offering “fire and ice” food specials.

This event wraps up with fireworks at 8 p.m. at Howard Park

It’s a safe and fun way to celebrate your Friday.

